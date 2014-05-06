Darrell Lynch, 24, killed after argument in Jamaica, Queens

Ramarley Graham’s mother Constance Malcolm speaks as elected officials, civil rights groups join the family of Ramarley Graham to call on the Justice Department to act with a formal investigation of the NYPD’s shooting. Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz

A 24-year-old man was killed when a dispute in front of his car turned violent, police said.

Darrell Lynch was shot once in his left leg after arguing with a man on 113th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens at about 7:30 Monday night while his mother was inside the car. Police said Lynch, who was just blocks from his home, allegedly took out his own gun and tried to shoot the other man.

Lynch’s mother, 55 years old, then allegedly got out of the car, picked up her son’s gun and tried to shoot the suspect herself. Five shell casings were recovered at the scene between 155th Street and Sutphin Blvd., police said.

Police said the suspect ran away. Lynch was taken to Jamaica Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.