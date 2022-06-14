Deshaun Watson speaks out for first time since March 25th: ‘I never assaulted anyone’

For the first time since March 25th, Deshaun Watson spoke to the media following practice Tuesday afternoon.

With many questions surrounding his current legal status, Watson came out right away to try and defend his name.

“I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone. But…I do have regrets as far as the impact its had on the community and people outside of myself, and that includes my family, this organization, my teammates…” the Cleveland Browns quarterback said.

Discussing an wide array of topics centering around the latest news that two more women have come out to accuse him of sexual misconduct, Watson also understood the magnitude of the situation with now 26 women included in the latest suit against him.

“I understand that question and I definitely respect it. … I’ve been honest and I’ve truthful with my stance, I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone.”

Deshaun Watson’s comments come after two more women joined the civil suit against the former first round pick.

Last week the New York Times also published an alarming story that showed evidence that Watson met with 66 women in a 17 month time period for massages. Most of the women in the lawsuit were a part of that list.

Watson was also put on the defensive with questions surrounding the New York Times report and its accuracy.

“I don’t think so.” Watson replied. “But that’s more of a legal question that I can’t really get into details about so you’ll have to talk to my attorney to confirm.”

While Watson was asked repeatedly about the validity of the accusations, he also addressed the city of Cleveland and how mental health has played a part in his preparation with the Browns.

“Honestly, it’s been tough, making sure I stay balanced with my mental life.” Watson said. “It’s great to get out and for people to know who I really am.”

While Watson continues to practice with his teammates, the NFL has yet to come to a decision on appropriate punishment for the signal-caller. That lingering thought hasn’t crossed Watson’s mind yet.

“I can’t control that. I did everything they (the league) asked me to do. I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me…they have a decision to make that’s best for the league.”

While Deshaun Watson and his legal team have continuously denied the allegations against him the court of public opinion has been very strong against the Browns quarterback. The Times article, the HBO Documentary that saw two women speak out publicly against Watson and now 26 women joining the suit have clouded Watson’s future in the NFL.

And while the NFL continues to mull over their options with Watson, it appears the quarterback is still looking to prepare for the season ahead.

