News Digital advertising screens smashed with brick in midtown subway station: NYPD Police are looking for a man who they say smashed 10 digital advertising screens, like the ones shown above, at a midtown subway station. Photo Credit: Vincent Barone By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Updated August 29, 2019 12:23 PM A man used a brick to destroy $30,000 worth of digital advertising screens in a midtown subway station earlier this week, the NYPD said. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect, wanted for criminal mischief, who smashed 10 screens in the 42nd Street-Eighth Avenue station passageway at around 3:48 a.m. Tuesday. The screens are part of a new digital advertising push from the MTA, which in recent years has begun contracting out the installation and maintenance of the displays in exchange for a portion of ad revenue. The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The screens were first piloted in 2017 through a 10-year agreement with OUTFRONT Media. About 80 percent of screen time is dedicated to revolving ads, while the MTA can use 20 percent of display time to post service information. In February, the MTA announced it would begin to significantly increase the more than 1,200 screens in the system, adding more than 53,000 new digital displays to subway stations and train cars within the next five years. MTA officials said the new screens would bring in more than $100 million in revenue for the cash-strapped transit authority.