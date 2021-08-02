DOE allocates $18 million to pilot initiative to lower class sizes

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Department of Education is testing out a new initiative to help reduce class sizes and increase literacy instruction at 72 schools.

Schools will hire more teachers with the new $18 million investment, first reported by Chalkbeat, which will help lower the teacher-to-student ratio and provide additional support for reading instruction. The average amount each school will get will be about $25,000 but the exact amount will depend on their average teacher salary.

“Educators know that smaller classes mean more attention for each child—which leads to a greater focus on literacy,” said DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon.”Through our academic recovery plan, we’re supporting all students’ ability to read on grade level by the end of second grade, and thanks to our partners at the City Council, we’re adding staff and reducing class sizes at some of our highest-need schools to make that happen.”

The initiative is the result of a partnership with the New York City Council and will focus on high needs k-8 schools with lower than average state test scores and higher than average class sizes.

Here is the list of selected schools:

District School 05 P.S. 046 Arthur Tappan 06 P.S. 153 Adam Clayton Powell 07 P.S./M.S. 029 Melrose School 08 The Dr. Emmett W. Bassett School 08 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt 08 P.S. 138 Samuel Randall 08 P.S. 146 Edward Collins 09 P.S. 110 Theodore Schoenfeld 09 P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magne 10 PS/MS 20 P.O.George J. Werdann, III 10 P.S. 023 The New Children’s School 10 P.S. 032 Belmont 10 P.S. 033 Timothy Dwight 10 P.S. X037 – Multiple Intelligence School 10 P.S. 094 Kings College School 10 P.S. 095 Sheila Mencher 10 P.S. 205 Fiorello LaGuardia 10 P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr. 10 P.S./M.S. 280 Mosholu Parkway 10 P.S. 310 Marble Hill 10 P.S. 315 Lab School 11 P.S. 041 Gun Hill Road 11 P.S. 083 Donald Hertz 11 P.S. 087 Bronx 11 P.S. 089 Bronx 11 P.S. 096 Richard Rodgers 11 P.S. 105 Sen Abraham Bernstein 11 P.S. 106 Parkchester 11 P.S. 111 Seton Falls 11 P.S./M.S. 194 12 P.S. 047 John Randolph 12 P.S. 057 Crescent 12 P.S. 214 12 Bronx Little School 17 Norma Adams Clemons Academy 19 P.S. 089 Cypress Hills 19 The Fresh Creek School 20 P.S. 179 Kensington 20 P.S. 503: The School of Discovery 21 P.S. 128 Bensonhurst 21 P.S. K225 – The Eileen E. Zaglin 22 P.S. 119 Amersfort 22 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 22 P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg 22 P.S. 198 Brooklyn 22 P.S. K315 22 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 23 P.S./I.S. 323 24 P.S. 014 Fairview 24 P.S. Q016 The Nancy DeBenedittis School 24 P.S. 019 Marino Jeantet 24 P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong 24 Elm Tree Elementary School 27 P.S. 104 The Bays Water 27 P.S. 123 27 New York City Academy for Discovery 28 P.S. 082 Hammond 28 P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop 28 P.S. 182 Samantha Smith 29 P.S. 034 John Harvard 29 P.S. 035 Nathaniel Woodhull 29 P.S. 036 Saint Albans School 29 P.S. 052 Queens 29 P.S./I.S. 116 William C. Hughley 29 P.S. 118 Lorraine Hansberry 29 P.S./I.S. 268 30 P.S. 092 Harry T. Stewart Sr. 30 P.S. 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School 30 P.S. 148 Queens 30 P.S. 149 Christa McAuliffe 31 P.S. 020 Port Richmond 31 P.S. 21 Margaret Emery-Elm Park