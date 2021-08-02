DOE allocates $18 million to pilot initiative to lower class sizes

The New York City Department of Education is testing out a new initiative to help reduce class sizes and increase literacy instruction at 72 schools.
Schools will hire more teachers with the new $18 million investment, first reported by Chalkbeat, which will help lower the teacher-to-student ratio and provide additional support for reading instruction. The average amount each school will get will be about $25,000 but the exact amount will depend on their average teacher salary.
“Educators know that smaller classes mean more attention for each child—which leads to a greater focus on literacy,” said DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon.”Through our academic recovery plan, we’re supporting all students’ ability to read on grade level by the end of second grade, and thanks to our partners at the City Council, we’re adding staff and reducing class sizes at some of our highest-need schools to make that happen.”
The initiative is the result of a partnership with the New York City Council and will focus on high needs k-8 schools with lower than average state test scores and higher than average class sizes.
Here is the list of selected schools:
|
District
|
School
|
05
|
P.S. 046 Arthur Tappan
|
06
|
P.S. 153 Adam Clayton Powell
|
07
|
P.S./M.S. 029 Melrose School
|
08
|
The Dr. Emmett W. Bassett School
|
08
|
P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt
|
08
|
P.S. 138 Samuel Randall
|
08
|
P.S. 146 Edward Collins
|
09
|
P.S. 110 Theodore Schoenfeld
|
09
|
P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magne
|
10
|
PS/MS 20 P.O.George J. Werdann, III
|
10
|
P.S. 023 The New Children’s School
|
10
|
P.S. 032 Belmont
|
10
|
P.S. 033 Timothy Dwight
|
10
|
P.S. X037 – Multiple Intelligence School
|
10
|
P.S. 094 Kings College School
|
10
|
P.S. 095 Sheila Mencher
|
10
|
P.S. 205 Fiorello LaGuardia
|
10
|
P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.
|
10
|
P.S./M.S. 280 Mosholu Parkway
|
10
|
P.S. 310 Marble Hill
|
10
|
P.S. 315 Lab School
|
11
|
P.S. 041 Gun Hill Road
|
11
|
P.S. 083 Donald Hertz
|
11
|
P.S. 087 Bronx
|
11
|
P.S. 089 Bronx
|
11
|
P.S. 096 Richard Rodgers
|
11
|
P.S. 105 Sen Abraham Bernstein
|
11
|
P.S. 106 Parkchester
|
11
|
P.S. 111 Seton Falls
|
11
|
P.S./M.S. 194
|
12
|
P.S. 047 John Randolph
|
12
|
P.S. 057 Crescent
|
12
|
P.S. 214
|
12
|
Bronx Little School
|
17
|
Norma Adams Clemons Academy
|
19
|
P.S. 089 Cypress Hills
|
19
|
The Fresh Creek School
|
20
|
P.S. 179 Kensington
|
20
|
P.S. 503: The School of Discovery
|
21
|
P.S. 128 Bensonhurst
|
21
|
P.S. K225 – The Eileen E. Zaglin
|
22
|
P.S. 119 Amersfort
|
22
|
P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty
|
22
|
P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg
|
22
|
P.S. 198 Brooklyn
|
22
|
P.S. K315
|
22
|
P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
|
23
|
P.S./I.S. 323
|
24
|
P.S. 014 Fairview
|
24
|
P.S. Q016 The Nancy DeBenedittis School
|
24
|
P.S. 019 Marino Jeantet
|
24
|
P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong
|
24
|
Elm Tree Elementary School
|
27
|
P.S. 104 The Bays Water
|
27
|
P.S. 123
|
27
|
New York City Academy for Discovery
|
28
|
P.S. 082 Hammond
|
28
|
P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop
|
28
|
P.S. 182 Samantha Smith
|
29
|
P.S. 034 John Harvard
|
29
|
P.S. 035 Nathaniel Woodhull
|
29
|
P.S. 036 Saint Albans School
|
29
|
P.S. 052 Queens
|
29
|
P.S./I.S. 116 William C. Hughley
|
29
|
P.S. 118 Lorraine Hansberry
|
29
|
P.S./I.S. 268
|
30
|
P.S. 092 Harry T. Stewart Sr.
|
30
|
P.S. 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School
|
30
|
P.S. 148 Queens
|
30
|
P.S. 149 Christa McAuliffe
|
31
|
P.S. 020 Port Richmond
|
31
|
P.S. 21 Margaret Emery-Elm Park
|
