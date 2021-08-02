Quantcast
DOE allocates $18 million to pilot initiative to lower class sizes

Photo via Getty Images

The New York City Department of Education is testing out a new initiative to help reduce class sizes and increase literacy instruction at 72 schools. 

Schools will hire more teachers with the new $18 million investment, first reported by Chalkbeat, which will help lower the teacher-to-student ratio and provide additional support for reading instruction. The average amount each school will get will be about $25,000 but the exact amount will depend on their average teacher salary. 

“Educators know that smaller classes mean more attention for each child—which leads to a greater focus on literacy,” said DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon.”Through our academic recovery plan, we’re supporting all students’ ability to read on grade level by the end of second grade, and thanks to our partners at the City Council, we’re adding staff and reducing class sizes  at some of our highest-need schools to make that happen.”

The initiative is the result of a partnership with the New York City Council and will focus on high needs k-8 schools with lower than average state test scores and higher than average class sizes. 

Here is the list of selected schools:

 

District

School

05

P.S. 046 Arthur Tappan

06

P.S. 153 Adam Clayton Powell

07

P.S./M.S. 029 Melrose School

08

The Dr. Emmett W. Bassett School

08

P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt

08

P.S. 138 Samuel Randall

08

P.S. 146 Edward Collins

09

P.S. 110 Theodore Schoenfeld

09

P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magne

10

PS/MS 20 P.O.George J. Werdann, III

10

P.S. 023 The New Children’s School

10

P.S. 032 Belmont

10

P.S. 033 Timothy Dwight

10

P.S. X037 – Multiple Intelligence School

10

P.S. 094 Kings College School

10

P.S. 095 Sheila Mencher

10

P.S. 205 Fiorello LaGuardia

10

P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.

10

P.S./M.S. 280 Mosholu Parkway

10

P.S. 310 Marble Hill

10

P.S. 315 Lab School

11

P.S. 041 Gun Hill Road

11

P.S. 083 Donald Hertz

11

P.S. 087 Bronx

11

P.S. 089 Bronx

11

P.S. 096 Richard Rodgers

11

P.S. 105 Sen Abraham Bernstein

11

P.S. 106 Parkchester

11

P.S. 111 Seton Falls

11

P.S./M.S. 194

12

P.S. 047 John Randolph

12

P.S. 057 Crescent

12

P.S. 214

12

Bronx Little School

17

Norma Adams Clemons Academy

19

P.S. 089 Cypress Hills

19

The Fresh Creek School

20

P.S. 179 Kensington

20

P.S. 503: The School of Discovery

21

P.S. 128 Bensonhurst

21

P.S. K225 – The Eileen E. Zaglin

22

P.S. 119 Amersfort

22

P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty

22

P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg

22

P.S. 198 Brooklyn

22

P.S. K315

22

P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School

23

P.S./I.S. 323

24

P.S. 014 Fairview

24

P.S. Q016 The Nancy DeBenedittis School

24

P.S. 019 Marino Jeantet

24

P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong

24

Elm Tree Elementary School

27

P.S. 104 The Bays Water

27

P.S. 123

27

New York City Academy for Discovery

28

P.S. 082 Hammond

28

P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop

28

P.S. 182 Samantha Smith

29

P.S. 034 John Harvard

29

P.S. 035 Nathaniel Woodhull

29

P.S. 036 Saint Albans School

29

P.S. 052 Queens

29

P.S./I.S. 116 William C. Hughley

29

P.S. 118 Lorraine Hansberry

29

P.S./I.S. 268

30

P.S. 092 Harry T. Stewart Sr.

30

P.S. 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School

30

P.S. 148 Queens

30

P.S. 149 Christa McAuliffe

31

P.S. 020 Port Richmond

31

P.S. 21 Margaret Emery-Elm Park

 

