Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce does ‘Caribbean Rewind’ at the Tank Theatre

What if a Jamaican Restaurant in NYC actually had everything on the menu? Which island makes the best rum cake? What if there was a plantain shortage? Oh the horror!

These are all hilarious sketches that are part of the Caribbean Rewind presented by Don’t Pass The Peppa Sauce (DPTPS), a Caribbean Sketch Comedy team driven by creating and fostering an environment of inclusion and opportunity for Caribbean creatives.

Creator, actress, writer and producer Jordana Persad is currently back at it again with her amazing team to produce another great show. Don’t Pass The Pepper Sauce is currently set to return to The Tank on June 16, 2022, after their sold-out Caribbean Bible Show in 2021.

“I wanted to create a show representing the rich Caribbean culture that I grew up with along with making everyone feel welcomed,” Persad said. “Our cast isn’t just a cast we are a family, and the audience can feel that. That’s why we ask the audience to take part in our show whether it’s joining us on stage after the show to dance or even taking part in our sketches. I want you to leave this show saying, ‘I want to book a flight to Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Barbados, Puerto Rico etc.’, or ‘Hey, let’s go try some food at a Caribbean restaurant.’”

DPTPS sold out all four of the comedy sketch group’s performances at The Tank within the first year of the group’s conception. Many members of the comedic team have even seen great success by landing shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other independent projects.

Enjoy the sweet island vibes with complimentary drinks from Bartenura Wines and various spirits. Take some time to sample the fan favorites like Uncle Yankee’s Pepper Sauce, Island Pop’s mango and sorrel fruit pops, Bodega Brownies and Island House Gourmet’s BBQ Sauce while you laugh the night away with the cast of DPTPS.

The show takes place on June 16, at 7 p.m. (cocktail hour, followed by 8 p.m. showtime) at the Tank Theatre, 312 West 36th St., 1st Floor.

For more information, visit thetanknyc.org.