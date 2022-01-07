DraftKings NY goes live Saturday, don’t wait to get pre-launch bonus

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The wait for DraftKings NY is just about over as New York online sports betting will finally fully launch operations early Saturday morning. After lawmakers spent months planning and outlining rules and regulations, New Yorkers can now bet on sports anywhere within state limits from their phones, computers, or tablets. Given its immense success in other legal markets, DraftKings NY will almost certainly assert itself as a preferred app.

With DraftKings NY going live this weekend, new players can sign up Friday and in the early morning hours Saturday to get a special $100 pre-launch bonus. Those who get in early will maximize the value of DraftKings’ bonuses and new player promo packages.

The race for new players will be on right from the starting line in New York. That’s why apps like DraftKings and FanDuel opened pre-launch windows Thursday night. By incentivizing players to get in early, the hope is they’ll gain more business throughout the mad dash of the January sports betting calendar. From a consumer perspective, that’s fantastic news — as now is a great time to ensure optimal bonuses, including free bets, crazy odds, and more.

Click here to grab the DraftKings NY bonus for pre-registration. Get $100 and other new player promos on the menu at launch.

DraftKings NY Promo Dishes Out Pre-Reg Bonus, Crazy Odds

They say it pays to be early, and in the case of NY online sports betting, that is true. DraftKings NY will give those who sign up today the opportunity to score an extra $100 free bet to use when the app formally goes live Saturday morning. This free bet can be used on NFL Week 18 action or NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more. The only catch is that it must be utilized within the first seven days following launch.

Notably, this free bet can be paired with other DraftKings NY bonuses available this weekend. Players will have options, as they can choose a 40-1 odds boost on any NFL Week 18 game, NBA regular season matchup, or the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. It’s also worth noting that this weekend marks the first time bettors can wager on in-state NFL teams like the Giants, Jets, and Bills.

With the 40-1 odds bonus, players will be able to wager $5 to win $200 on the winner of any game, providing substantial value.

How to Get the DraftKings NY App

Those looking to bet with the DraftKings app right from the very start and get the $100 pre-reg bonus can follow these quick and easy steps to get in now.

Click here to kickstart the registration process. Provide some general information.

to kickstart the registration process. Provide some general information. Collect the $100 to use at launch.

When the app goes live Saturday, simply return, make a minimum deposit of at least $5, and begin betting.

Other In-App Specials

As New York goes live, DraftKings NY will issue wave after wave of bonuses. Whether it’s daily odds boosts on NHL, NBA, and NFL games and player prop outcomes, free bets, or risk-free same game parlays, players will have daily options to enhance payouts. Meanwhile, this weekend, all NY bettors can lock in +100 odds on the Knicks-Celtics game to have at least one point scored and Jets-Bills to feature at least one touchdown.

