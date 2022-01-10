East Harlem hit-and-run leaves scooter driver critically injured: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in East Harlem on Sunday night.

According to police, at 10:01 p.m. on Jan. 9 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle collision on the northbound FDR Drive near East 10th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a man who had been hit while riding a motor scooter in the area.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene following the collision. The scooter operator was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Harlem, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.