East Harlem shooting leaves one man dead in a car, two others injured

An early morning East Harlem shooting left a Bronx man dead and two others injured Tuesday, police said.

Terry Nathaniel, 23, was fatally shot in the torso while sitting in a 2004 Honda Accord on Lexington Avenue between East 121st and 122nd streets, police said.

A second man, 27, was also found in the car with a gunshot wound to his leg. A third man, 33, was found down the street, shot in his left forearm, police said.

All three men are believed to know each other. The two injured men were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The two shooters fled in a red vehicle, police said. No motive was given for the shooting.