East Village residents and pols rally to save garden amid auction threat

The site at 198 East 7th St. went up for auction on Dec. 4 after the property owner, Paul Stallings, failed to pay property taxes on the land, which local residents maintain under a long-standing lease they hold.

A beloved community garden in the East Village may not live to see the next spring.

Stallings reportedly planned to buy back the property through a separate limited liability company in what locals called a strategic move that could effectively end the garden’s lease, which is otherwise valid until 2035. Results of the auction, which began late Wednesday afternoon, were pending as of publication time.

The co-operators managing the garden rallied on Tuesday with elected officials hoping to maintain the community garden as open space for the community.

“We must protect green spaces in our community,” Assembly Member Harvey Epstein said. “I am disappointed to see that co-operators may lose access to this garden, which they have invested a significant amount of time and money into. By neglecting to pay taxes on the lot, Mr. Stallings has exploited a loophole to evade his responsibilities under the lease. This situation highlights systemic failures, and we must take action to prevent it from happening again.”

Council Member Carlina Rivera echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of open spaces for community well-being.

“Our public greenspaces are a respite from the busy life of the city,” Rivera said. “The garden at 198 East 7th St. has been transformed into a vibrant urban oasis by the diligent efforts of co-op owners and neighbors. The lease they have on this lot must be honored through 2035.”

Rivera also pointed out that due to air rights constraints, the lot cannot be developed into housing.

Residents who frequent the garden voiced their concerns about its future.

Diana Projansky, a 30-year East Village resident, joined the pols in pleading with the city to intervene. She’s asking for the city to stop the auction and prevent any further development on the land

“I’ve seen firsthand how absolutely vital green spaces like this garden are for families and for the wellness of our entire community,” Projansky said.

Jane Dorsey, another community member, shared her emotional connection to the garden.

“I grew up bringing many community kids into our garden, and I hope my child can do the same. We have dedicated a lot of effort to curating and shaping the garden. Letting this space—nurtured over time—go to waste would be a shame,” she said. “It deserves to be recognized as a community resource for generations to come.”