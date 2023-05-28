East Village stabbing leaves man dead, another in police custody

An East Village stabbing on Saturday night left a man dead and another locked up on pending charges, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the bloody incident took place at approximately 10:14 p.m. on May 27 on East 10th Street and Avenue C, just as Memorial Day weekend was getting into full swing, police sources reported.

Officers from the 9th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress, found Michael Gillegbower, 31, of the FDR Drive with numerous stab wounds about his body. They also located the suspect, a 28-year-old man, with a stab wound to his back.

Police said Gillegbower was stabbed multiple times in the shoulder, back, and neck, leaving him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old man, meanwhile, was taken into police custody and rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries; he’s listed in stable condition at this time.

“This is a peaceful block, nothing bad usually happens around here,” one local female resident told amNewYork Metro as she watched detectives comb over the scene beside a puddle of blood.

The street remained cordoned-off to everyone but residents for several hours as the investigation unfolded.

Police have yet to identify the suspect by name; charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.