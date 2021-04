Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

While the official Fifth Avenue Easter Parade was not scheduled due to the pandemic, bonnet lovers still flocked to the plaza at Rockefeller Center and the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral to show off their bonnet ingenuity.

An online Easter bonnet contest still took place online, but the bonnet enthusiasts, who were all masked up, flooded Fifth Avenue with vibes of color and creativity. As the day warmed up under the April sun, a joyous time was had by all.

Photos by Tequila Minsky