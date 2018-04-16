2020 is not so far away, with speculation rampant on who will contend for the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

A number of lists have floated around with some realistic and some hopeful names. Vice President Joe Biden has made headlines when he said he will run again in 2020 — much to the surprise of the reporters he was speaking with.

Only time will tell how serious Biden is and who will ultimately run. But here's a look at some of the most common guesses and what they have said about a potential bid at the White House.

Joe Biden: Maybe Vice President Joe Biden has considered a run for the White House for many years. He was unsuccessful in 1988 and 2008, and he decided not to run in 2016, primarily because of the death of his oldest son in 2015. Will he run in 2020?: "I know I gotta make the decision by the end of this year," he told MSNBC's "PoliticsNation" anchor, Rev. Al Sharpton on April 15, adding that he needs to make sure his family is put back together before he seriously considers a presidential bid. "No man has the right to go say 'help me become president' unless I can say you got my whole heart, my whole soul, all of my passion, all my attention."

Kirsten Gillibrand: Maybe Some political experts believe New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is strategically placing herself toward the left, just in time to amass a progressive team for a possible presidential primary campaign. She has called for Donald Trump to resign in the face of sexual harassment claims against him, as well as criticized former president Bill Clinton for not resigning when faced with allegations of sexual misconduct. Will she run in 2020?: "I'm focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I'm ruling it out," she said on May 1, 2017, in Fort Drum, New York.

Kamala Harris: Maybe The junior senator from California, who also served as the state's attorney general from 2011 to 2017, has shone through as a sharp interrogator of Trump officials while sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She has vocally blasted Trump for several decisions, from instating the "Muslim ban" to picking Jeff Sessions for attorney general, even asking Sessions to resign over a lack of disclosure of his contacts with Russian diplomats in March. As for a presidential bid, she has proved evasive. Some political experts, however, have speculated that the lack of an outright refusal and her outspoken attacks against Trump's policies could mean a possible 2020 run. Will she run in 2020?: "I have aspirations to get through this interview," Harris told Politico, when asked about her ambition for higher office. While she has given almost no clues about her 2020 plans, a definitive answer against a run has kept everyone guessing.

Bernie Sanders: Maybe Sen. Bernie Sanders may have lost the Democratic nomination in 2016, but he hasn't ruled out another run. Some of his supporters have already started already planning for it -- signs reading "Bernie 2020" were held up at a rally in Washington, D.C., after Trump's victory. Will he run in 2020?: "I haven't made a decision about 2020, but I still think beating Donald Trump is the most important thing for this country. And I want to be ready if I do decide to run," Politico reported as being Sanders' response to his political advisers, who gathered for a meeting convened by the Vermont senator in Washington on Jan. 20 to flush out the details of a possible presidential bid. He alluded to a possible run right after the 2016 election as well, saying, "Four years is a long time from now. We'll take one thing at a time, but I'm not ruling out anything."

Michelle Obama: Not happening Talk of the first lady Michelle Obama running for president increased after her powerful DNC speech in July 2016, but she and former president Barack Obama have said multiple times she is not interested in being president. Will she run in 2020?: "This is why I'm not running for president," she said at a Klick Health Muse event in New York on March 27. "Because I think it's a better investment to invest in creating thousands of mes," adding that it is important for older leaders to step out and make room for a new generation and "new energy." She has dispelled the rumors of a possible presidential bid multiple times in the past, including her flat refusal at South by Southwest on March 16, 2016, when she said, "I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it." Former president Barack Obama has also reiterated the decision, saying, "There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Michelle is not running for president. That, I can tell you," as long ago as January 2016.

Andrew Cuomo: More likely Some political experts say New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has had his eye on the White House for some time, but his relationship with the Clintons stopped him from running in 2016. The governor hasn't said publicly if he is planning to run in 2020, but strategists predict that he is considering it. Will he run in 2020?: "I see a role for myself as governor of the state of New York,'' he said when asked what national role he sees for himself after the presidential election. But he's also not putting down the rumors that he wants to run. He has let a national rhetoric creep into his speeches since, including when he said, "We will make America America again" at Madison Square Garden while endorsing a local health care workers' union on Feb. 21, and again on April 13, 2017, when he introduced the Excelsior Scholarship Program, which makes state college tuition free for families earning less than $125,000 a year. He had recommended the plan for the entire nation and offered his thoughts on national economic policy, saying that an educated workforce could make America competitive "all across the globe."

Cory Booker: Maybe New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's speech at the Democratic National Convention in July spurred talk of him making a future run for the White House. Booker has said he doesn't want to be president in the past, but many pundits still consider him a likely contender. Will he run in 2020?: It would be "irresponsible" of any Democrats to confirm or refute a possible presidential bid just yet, Booker told Politicoin October 2017. "The dust hasn't even settled from the 2016 election -- the absolute last thing on my mind is the next one," Booker said after the election. "My focus is on the immediate priorities of working to unite our country."

Elizabeth Warren: Probably not Many people on Twitter immediately started talking about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren running for president after Donald Trump's victory in November. Warren passed on running for the top office in 2016, and has said she does not regret that decision. While things could change in the next few years, Warren has been pretty adamant about not running. Will she run in 2020?: "No, I am not running for president. I am not running for president in 2020. I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts," she told NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd in an interview released on March 11.