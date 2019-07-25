LATEST PAPER
Queens district attorney primary recount completed

Public defender Tiffany Cabán, left, and Queens Borough

Public defender Tiffany Cabán, left, and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. Photo Credit: Composite image / Getty Images; Todd Maisel

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
The manual recount in the Queens district attorney Democrat primary race was finished on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Board of Elections was inputting the ballot count into a spreadsheet at its facility in Middle Village, Queens before announcing the results in the race between Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and Tiffany Cabán.

There were still several ballots that had been set aside during the recount because of stray marks that the lawyers of both campaigns will discuss before the results are certified by the board. The certification will happen on Tuesday, according to reports.

Cabán had been in the lead after election night on June 25, but following the count of valid absentee and affidavit ballots, Katz was leading by 16 votes, prompting a manual recount. 

The campaigns are also currently in a court battle over dozens of invalidated affidavit ballots that Cabán’s team argues were wrongly disqualified. 

Some of the contested ballots were invalidated because the voters didn’t write the word “Democrat” in the party affiliation field of the affidavit form and others were invalidated because voters cast them at the wrong polling site.

The next court date was scheduled for Aug. 6.

