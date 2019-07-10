If you’ve been following the Queens district attorney race, you may feel like you’re riding a roller coaster.

Insurgent candidate Tiffany Cabán, a public defender endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, appeared to emerge victorious in the seven-way Democratic primary on June 25, with Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, who has the backing of the borough’s Democratic Party, coming in second.

But Katz did not concede on election night, and after an initial count of absentee and affidavit ballots, she took the lead with fewer than two dozen votes. That tight margin between her and Cabán automatically triggered a recount, which begins this week.

The ultimate winner of the primary will run in the general election in November to fill the seat left open by former District Attorney Richard Brown, who died in May.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on with the recount.

How many people voted?

Nearly 85,500 votes were counted on election day, according to the Board of Elections’ unofficial results. With the absentee and affidavit ballots, the total count will be about 91,000.

What are absentee ballots?

Absentee ballots are submitted by registered voters who are unable to vote at their polling site on election day.

What are affidavit ballots?

Affidavit, or provisional, ballots are submitted if voters show up at the polls on election day and their names aren’t listed in the polling site’s voter rolls. The BOE is then tasked with verifying that the voters who filed affidavit ballots are eligible.

What was the count on election night?

Cabán led with 33,814 votes, or 39.6 percent, and Katz was just behind her with 32,724 votes, or 38.3 percent.

What was the split after the absentee and affidavit ballots were counted?

With the validated absentee and affidavit ballots were counted, Katz initially took the lead by just 20 votes, with 34,989 to Cabán’s 34,878, according to The New York Times.

Just days later though, Katz’s lead narrowed to 16 votes, when the BOE counted six more ballots that had initially been invalidated. Five of those ballots were for Cabán, one for Katz.

How many affidavit ballots were dismissed, and why?

About 2,800 affidavit votes were cast on election day, and the BOE initially said only about 20 percent were valid, counting just 487, the Times reported.

An affidavit ballot could have been dismissed because the voter was not properly registered as a Democrat. According to New York’s election laws, changes to party affiliation must be submitted to the BOE at least six months before the election date.

Cabán’s campaign is challenging the decision to invalidate 114 ballots, and possibly more, because the voters didn’t write the word “Democrat” on their ballot, arguing that poll workers are responsible for ensuring that voters include their party affiliation on affidavit ballots. The first court hearing on the contested ballots was adjourned on Tuesday. The next court date is July 17.

The State Legislature passed a law that would make it harder to invalidate affidavit votes by counting incomplete ballots as long as the voter is registered and the intent was clear, but the bill has yet to be sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to sign or veto.

Are there any other votes that haven't been counted?

If voters used incorrect markings on their ballots, such as writing a checkmark or an X instead of filling in the bubble next to a candidate’s name, those ballots would not have been counted by the scanners, but they will be counted in the recount.

What is the recount process?

BOE staff will manually count every valid ballot at its voting machine facility in Middle Village, Queens.

Staff members began sorting through more than 700 bins of ballots on Tuesday, but the actual count was expected to begin on Thursday, according to reports. Once it begins, it is predicted to take 10 days.

“We’re talking about 774 of these bins that have to be opened. So it is labor-intensive,” spokeswoman Valerie Vazquez said.

With Liam Quigley