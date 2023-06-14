Events to celebrate Juneteenth across Manhattan

There were live dances, musical performances, spoken word, and other activities at Central Park’s 2022 Juneteenth event.

Juneteenth is named for and celebrated every year on the day when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were emancipated on June 19, 1865. In 2021, President Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as an official holiday in the United States. But even before then, Juneteenth was the oldest, nationally-celebrated commemoration and continues to be marked with festivals, parades, church services, and get-togethers across communities and cities.

Below are events, listed in chronological order, to observe and celebrate Juneteenth across Manhattan.

YEP-NYC Annual Juneteenth Social Happy Hour at Harlem Hops

Join Young Education Professionals-NYC once again for an afternoon happy hour in celebration of Juneteenth at Harlem Hops! Enjoy happy hour specials on select brews and network with fellow NYC education professionals. This event is focused on literacy, especially within the Black diasporic community, so they will be collecting books (of any level) as long as they’re in usable conditions.

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 5 p.m.

Where: Harlem Hops, 2268 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, New York, NY 10030

30th Annual Harlem Juneteenth Parade and Street Festival

The longest running Juneteenth parade in New York State will offer African American history and culture with through local vendors, health screenings, educational presentations, youth sports and basketball tournament with trophies, legendary live entertainment, book readings, giveaways, and fun for the whole family.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11 a.m. parade, 6 p.m. festival

Where: 116th Street, between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10026

Central Park Conservancy‘s Juneteenth in Seneca Village

This Juneteenth weekend, the Central Park Conservancy invites you to celebrate traditions in Seneca Village’s landscape through art-making with The Studio Museum in Harlem, Sugar Hill Children’s Museum, and Shanequa Benitez; self-care and movement with Harlem Yoga Studio, Asase Yaa, and Emotions Physical Theatre; contemplative reflection with music from Mother Zion Church and jazz virtuosos IAMKHEMESTRY; and laughter from renowned comedians Seaton Smith, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Ethan Simmons-Patterson.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10 a.m.

Where: Seneca Village Landscape, West Side between 82nd and 89th, New York, NY 10024

3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC

Official Black Wall Street App is hosting a marketplace with live performances, music, free prizes and giveaways, raffles, Juneteenth merchandise, free games and trivia, bounce houses, kid crafts, food, and many other surprises.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, noon-7 p.m.

Where: 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

Annual Juneteenth Bar Crawl – Harlem Edition

The annual Juneteenth Bar Crawl will take place in Harlem where you will have the opportunity to party with a purpose and celebrate this holiday. The bar crawl will travel in groups to the different locations and schedule will be released closer to event date.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, noon-7 p.m.

Where: 100 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027 Soul of the City: Juneteenth with Queen Esther

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum of the City of New York with a live performance by Queen Esther and her band. Queen Esther’s music fuses the sounds of jazz, the blues, and rock ‘n roll into what she describes as Black Americana. Queen Esther will perform works from her latest album Rona that features rangy alt-Americana songs written in Harlem during the early months of the pandemic lockdown.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street, New York, NY 10029

Abrons Arts Center and Henry Street Settlement’s “Sound, Sun, Pleasure”

Abrons Arts Center and Henry Street Settlement’s Department of Integration and Community Engagement invite you to a day-long outdoor celebration of the beloved Lower East Side community over Juneteenth weekend. Free performances, activities, and food! This program is free and advance registration is encouraged.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street (at Pitt Street), New York, NY 10002

Good Vibes in the Park (Juneteenth Edition)

Good Vibes in the Park is a gathering centered around mental health, affirming safe-spaces, joy and relaxation as an affront to injustice. Imagine a lovely park day at the gorgeous Saint Nicholas Park in Harlem with meditation, performances, live music, some of the best Dj’s NYC has to offer, a live painting visual artist, live activations, and more.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 2-8 p.m.

Where: St. Nicholas Park, Saint Nicholas Terrace, New York, NY 10030

Juneteenth Jazz Jubilee: Benefit Concert for Music on The Inside

Join the New York Society for Ethical Culture for a celebration of freedom, resilience, community, and the possibilities of good things to come. This benefit concert for Music on The Inside brings together formerly incarcerated musicians with top jazz artists for a rousing musical celebration of emancipation and the continuing fight for criminal and social justice in the United States.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Adler Hall at The New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023

3rd Annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative presents the third annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert, a free outdoor event centered around Black artistry and community. Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth features Black performers, and allies, from a variety of Broadway shows performing their own works of art, with their song, dance, and poetry accompanied by live music.

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Father Duffy Square, Times Square, 7th Avenue & West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036

Lincoln Center’s “To a Garden Luxuriously Verdant (Enameled with Countless Flowerings)”

A full-campus, evening-long multicultural performance and celebration of the fight for a more free America, on the eve of the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth Independence Day. The free event features performances by Aaron Diehl, Alicia Hall Moran, Martha Redbone, Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber, Morley Kamen, Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE, and more. It will be presented amidst awnings of flowers across the space and a wave of petals atop the Hearst Plaza pool, and combines Spirituals, opera, folk songs, and more.

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 7 p.m. performance, 9:30 p.m. silent disco

Where: 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Juneteenth Mingus Big Band at DROM

Charles Mingus was known for his outspokenness about issues of equality, freedom, the Civil Rights movement, and his organizing actions to fight economic injustice and discrimination in the music world and beyond. As we celebrate Juneteenth, the Mingus Big Band will highlight some of Mingus’ compositions with political and social activist roots, introduced by Jason Marshall and other musicians who will share their ideas about the songs and relevance to continuing struggles and hope.

When: Monday, June 19, 2023, two sets at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: DROM, 85 Avenue A, New York, NY, 10009

Black Rodeo Disco Juneteenth Dance Party

A downtown disco dance party celebrating the Black West and freedom. Music by DJ SPINNA, DJ Huggy Bear and special guests The Wide Awakes & Friends, and immersive AR artist Membit.

When: Monday, June 19 – Tuesday, June 20 2023, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Le Bain, Rooftop, 444 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014