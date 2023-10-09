Exclusive: ‘No violence will be tolerated,’ NYPD Assistant Commissioner talks protest security measures

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry told amNewYork Metro on Monday that authorities will be keeping close tabs on upcoming protests and that violence will not be tolerated.

On Sunday, Times Square saw thousands of pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators flood Midtown after Israel was subject to a terrorist attack that many government officials say was like that nation’s 9/11. With both sides enraged, police officials say that they will clamp down on violence, while also respecting each group’s right to protest.

“The police commissioner has conveyed a very clear message to our leadership: while the NYPD acknowledges the right for people to protest, acts of violence against innocent New Yorkers, clashes between protest groups, which we saw yesterday in Times Square, will not be tolerated,” Daughtry said. “We take the safety and security and wellbeing of every New Yorker, every person, every religious group, race, creed, color, religion—seriously.”

Police were able to keep both sides separated on Sunday, despite tensions almost reaching a boiling point. There were only minor outbursts of violence that resulted in three arrests for disorderly conduct. Commissioner Daughtry called the day a success.

“Yesterday was an extreme success. The planning, the preparation, the constant calls—the cops did a phenomenal job,” Daughtry said. “It was a remarkable day.”

However, the effort to maintain public safety did not end on Sunday. As the battle in Israel and Gaza intensifies, more protests are expected to take place in coming days across New York City.

The city has yet to face any credible threats of terrorism and is not at this point on high alert, Daughtry said. However, he said, the NYPD is monitoring the situation closely and is “not taking anything lightly.”

Daughtry said that NYPD commanders are in constant contact with one another to monitor the changing landscape.

“Zoom calls constantly and team meetings constantly, you know, talking to our precinct commanders, and giving them the message. The same exact message that acts of violence against any one of our New Yorkers will not be tolerated and swift action will be taken immediately,” Daughtry said.