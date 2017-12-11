A man detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in the subway station under the Port Authority Bus Terminal in "an attempted terrorist attack" that injured three people Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio and police said.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody following the explosion, which happened at about 7:20 a.m. in the underground passageway that connects Times Square and Eighth Avenue, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Ullah lives in Brooklyn and is originally from Bangladesh, an NYPD source said. He has been in the country for seven years and made statements to law enforcement that he carried out the attack for ISIS, the source said.

Three people suffered minor injuries from the explosion, the FDNY and NYPD said. Ullah was injured as well, after the device, described by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as “low-tech,” went off. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, police said.

It was unclear whether the device went off prematurely or intentionally, a police source said. It was strapped to Ullah with Velcro and zip ties, John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said.

The subway station and bus terminal were evacuated shortly after reports of the explosion.

“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” Diego Fernandez, a commuter who was at Port Authority at the time, said. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”

Armed members of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group fanned across the perimeter of the bus terminal blocking access to Eighth Avenue from 40th to 43rd streets.

FDNY trucks and NYPD emergency trucks were parked along the avenue for several blocks as stunned pedestrians shot photos and videos of the scene.

Christina Bethea, 29, of Yonkers, was aboard a No. 1 train that had just arrived at the 42nd Street stop when she said she heard a loud "boom.”

Bethea, who was heading to work as a security guard at a nearby building, said the sound was loud enough that it startled commuters. She described seeing smoke when she got on the platform, before she bolted upstairs and out of the station, as officers were running in.

"I didn't know if it was an explosion, if it was someone being shot ... everyone was confused," Bethea said.

Bethea said the incident will not keep her from "moving forward."

"I'm just going to continue living," Bethea said. "There's nothing I can do, what's going to happen will happen."

The MTA said 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing 42nd Street. The bus terminal was temporarily closed, Port Authority said.

With Newsday and Reuters