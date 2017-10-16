A jury in Manhattan federal court on Monday morning convicted Ahmad Khan Rahimi of a bomb attack in Chelsea last year that injured 30.

The verdict came on the second day of deliberations after barely four hours of deliberations beginning Friday, and was quickly lauded by officials.

“Today’s verdict is a victory for New York City and a victory for America in its fight against terror, and a victory for all who believe in the cause of justice,” said acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim at a news conference outside the courthouse.

Rahimi, 29, an Afghan-American from Elizabeth, New Jersey, who worked in a family fast-food business, was accused of planting a pressure cooker bomb on West 23rd Street last Sept. 17 that injured 30 and another bomb on West 27th Street that never detonated.

He has been jailed since last year and now faces a mandatory life sentence. He is also charged separately in New Jersey with planting bombs there and a shootout when he was captured.

"This is the wrong place to try and carry out an act of terrorism." - Deputy Commissioner of Intel & @NYPDCT John Miller pic.twitter.com/KqGCaHvPgG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2017

“The Chelsea bombing was an attempt to bring our city to its knees,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Instead, our NYPD, FBI and federal prosecutors have brought Ahmad Rahimi to justice.”

“Today’s verdict is the most forceful deterrent for anyone considering waging terror in our City," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement. “We will investigate; we will find those responsible; and justice will prevail.”

The sentencing of Rahimi, who was impassive as the guilty verdict was read, was scheduled for Jan. 18. His public defender said he would appeal the verdict.

Most jurors declined comment. “It’s always difficult to work on this kind of case,” said foreman Eric Obenzinger. “It’s never easy for anybody to be part of.”

Prosecutors said Rahimi was fueled by jihadist sentiments recorded in a notebook, and had bomb-making instructions from al Qaida’s “Inspire” magazine on his laptop.

They called more than a dozen witnesses to offer emotional testimony about the injuries and terror they suffered and damage they witnessed on West 23rd at the time the first bomb exploded.

The government also showed jurors dozens of security-cam videos of Rahimi pulling two suitcases with the bombs inside around Manhattan, wearing a backpack allegedly containing six pipe bombs which he didn’t use.

Rahimi was linked to the bombs by DNA and fingerprints, and evidence of purchases of some of the components, such as ball bearings used as shrapnel.

He started the trial, which began Oct. 2, by standing and trying to speak to U. S. District Judge Richard Berman out of turn about restrictions on visitation with his family, and was escorted from court in front of the jury.

After that, he was well behaved. His defense lawyer didn’t actively contest Rahimi’s link to the 23rd Street bomb, but argued that the government didn’t prove he tried to detonate the one he left on West 27th.

If that argument had succeeded, the life sentence would not have been mandatory.