Crown Heights fire tears through deli, apartment building, killing 1, FDNY says

The fire was inside a building on Buffalo Avenue and Eastern Parkway, the FDNY said.

A woman is dead and three other people are in critical condition after a fire spread through a Crown Heights deli and residential building Friday morning, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded to calls of a blaze inside a deli on the first floor of a building on Buffalo Avenue and Eastern Parkway, shortly before 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire that was spreading to the second floor, an FDNY spokesman said.

Four people were removed from the second floor and rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, officials said. A 79-year-old woman was later pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.

Three other civilians and three firefighters also had minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The fire spread from a deli at 291 Buffalo Ave. Friday morning, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Lou Minutoli

All the injuries were respiratory and cardiac related, the spokesman said.

Exactly where the blaze started and what caused it were under investigation. The deli was closed at the time of the fire.

There were no working smoke alarms at the scene, the FDNY said.