More than 138 firefighters battled a four alarm blaze in the Bronx Sunday.

It took crews four hours to put out the fire that burned four buildings near Burnside and Walton avenues. First responders remained at the site until the evening.

Three members of New York’s Bravest suffered minor injuries and were treated at North Central Hospital, according to a FDNY spokesman.

The cause was still under investigation, according to the fire department.