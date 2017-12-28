At least 12 people were killed in a fire that erupted in a five-story apartment building in the Bronx Thursday evening, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who described the scene as "an unspeakable tragedy."

"Although it's unfortunate that 12 are dead already, we may lose more as well," de Blasio said with tears in his eyes during a 10 p.m. news conference, adding that searches were still being conducted in the charred building. "This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century."

The victims range in age from 1 to 50 years old, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Four additional people were in serious condition and "fighting for their lives," he added. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a fire official.

"In a department that's certainly no stranger to tragedy, we're shocked by this loss," Nigro said. "As of now this tragedy is, without question, historic in magnitude. And our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives."

Roughly 175 firefighters from 39 units battled the five-alarm fire at 2363 Prospect Ave., just one block away from the Bronx Zoo in Belmont, an FDNY spokesman said. The fire was first reported around 6:51 p.m. and it took firefighters three minutes to arrive on the scene, according to Nigro. The blaze was brought under control around 9:15 p.m.

At least 12 other people were rescued from 25-unit building, which started on the first floor and spread quickly, according to de Blasio and Nigro. An FDNY official said the fire's quick ascent through the building was like smoke through a chimney.

Thierno Diallo, 59, said he was sleeping inside his basement apartment when he smelled smoke and someone banged on the door and yelled, "Fire, fire, fire, get out!" He made a dash for safety without putting on socks or grabbing his cellphone.

"Somebody from Gambia gave me warm pants and socks. I just came out in my bathrobe," Diallo said. "I did everything to save my life."

Due to the freezing weather, residents who were displaced by the fire were temporarily placed on an MTA bus parked on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East 187th Street and given Red Cross blankets to keep warm.

Eric Phillips, the mayor's press secretary, said families affected by the fire should go to Crotona International High School, located at 2474 Crotona Ave., where housing services and support are being provided. The Red Cross has also set up a command center at the school.

This tragedy is, without question, historic in its magnitude. Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

The injured were taken to Saint Barnabas and Jacobi hospitals, according to the mayor.

"I want to thank all of our first responders for their fast response, and for saving the lives they did," de Blasio said. "I want to thank all the medical personnel at Saint Barnabas and Jacobi hospitals, who are doing so much right now to save the lives of the injured."

Ana Laureano, 54, lives in the neighborhood and works as a parent coordinator for P.S. 205, which is right across the street from where the fire broke out.

"It's a horrible tragedy,” she said. “When you know the family – it's one thing to see it on the TV, but when you might know them, it's different...So, I'm praying they're OK."

The city has activated its Unified Victim Identification System in response to the fire. Anyone concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been affected can call 311 or 212-639-9675.

With Rajvi Desai and Joan Gralla