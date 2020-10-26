Firefighters and advocates applaud restoration of 9/11 funds for FDNY | amNewYork

The payments were made by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which oversees the program. But instead, the Treasury Department began siphoning the money without having settled the disagreement with the city.

Treasury reversed and restored the funds when it became clear that the issue might become a campaign issue to be used against Trump.

Firefighter Anthony Mazzariello, a firefighter for 24 years, but decided to retire in August when he contracted thyroid and testicular cancers that are being blamed on 9/11 related illness. While his care was not heavily impacted, he did notice that there were fewer doctors and other health care professionals in the medical office.

Mazzariello was present on 9/11 and worked in the recovery of firefighters after attacks. Up until August, he worked at Engine 97 in the Bronx and “I really didn’t want to retire.”

“I wasn’t planning on retirement, but after the last surgery, things just weren’t the same,” said Mazzariello who is married with a step-son. “I thought I could be liability, I didn’t have the same energy – I never felt the same and things changed. This last one was wake up call. Get out while still have some health.”

He said he relies on the medical office for maintenance drugs for his illnesses and his doctor visits.

“I guess now they can afford more doctors – but it won’t be long till more of us are passing away from sickness – past those we lost on that day,” he sighed.