LATEST PAPER
34° Good Morning
34° Good Morning
News

Flood zone residents facing new costs

A beachfront house is damaged in the aftermath

A beachfront house is damaged in the aftermath of yesterday's surge from superstorm Sandy in Coney Island's Sea Gate community. (Oct. 30, 2012) Photo Credit: AP

By SHEILA ANNE FEENEY sheila.feeney@am-ny.com
Print

Sandy's waters may have receded, but costs from the disaster continue to rise for local residents.

Beginning Wednesday, New Yorkers who live in the flood zone will see insurance premiums jump by as much as 18%, according to The Center for New York Neighborhoods.

Families whose homes were damaged by Superstorm Sandy and/or Hurricane Irene may see rates escalate as much as 25%, said the center, which is working to raise awareness as to how the new national regulations disproportionately penalizes local families. Local businesses will also see rates rise by up to 25%, according to the organization.

FEMA is also instituting a new annual charge ranging from $25 for a primary home to $250 for a non-primary residence, according to the center, a non-profit that promotes affordable home ownership.

New flood maps that become official in 2017 (available at Floodhelpny.org) will double the number of New Yorkers required to get flood insurance, affecting 400,000 people. The site shows what areas will be affected, helps users calculate insurance costs and provides tip sheets and information on where affected home owners and business owners can seek help.

By SHEILA ANNE FEENEY sheila.feeney@am-ny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants
Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser for children's environmental Potential health effects from exposure to lead