Flood zone residents facing new costs

Sandy’s waters may have receded, but costs from the disaster continue to rise for local residents.

Beginning Wednesday, New Yorkers who live in the flood zone will see insurance premiums jump by as much as 18%, according to The Center for New York Neighborhoods.

Families whose homes were damaged by Superstorm Sandy and/or Hurricane Irene may see rates escalate as much as 25%, said the center, which is working to raise awareness as to how the new national regulations disproportionately penalizes local families. Local businesses will also see rates rise by up to 25%, according to the organization.

FEMA is also instituting a new annual charge ranging from $25 for a primary home to $250 for a non-primary residence, according to the center, a non-profit that promotes affordable home ownership.

New flood maps that become official in 2017 (available at Floodhelpny.org) will double the number of New Yorkers required to get flood insurance, affecting 400,000 people. The site shows what areas will be affected, helps users calculate insurance costs and provides tip sheets and information on where affected home owners and business owners can seek help.