LATEST PAPER
87° Good Evening
SEARCH
87° Good Evening
News

City expands program connecting low-income NYers with high blood pressure to free produce

People who receive SNAP benefits will get $30

People who receive SNAP benefits will get $30 in Health Bucks for fresh fruits and vegetables when they pick up their monthly prescriptions for blood pressure medications.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/AlexRaths

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

The city is expanding a program that provides free fresh produce to low-income New Yorkers with high blood pressure.

Pharmacy to Farm Prescriptions is being rolled out to 16 independent drugstores across the city, according to the city Health Department.

People who receive SNAP benefits will get $30 in Health Bucks every time they pick up their monthly prescriptions for blood pressure medications. That money can be used to purchase veggies and fruit at GrowNYC and some other farmers’ markets around the city.

“People who are using SNAP need more money for food,” said Jeni Clapp, director of Nutrition Policy and Programs at the city Health Department. “This is good for patients, good for pharmacies and good for farmers.”

Health Department officials pointed out that eating more fruits and vegetables on a daily basis can reduce the risk of heart disease and some forms of cancer. About one in four adults in New York City have high blood pressure, putting them at greater risk of heart disease.

The pharmacies are in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

“We know there is a high number of independent pharmacies in low-income neighborhoods in New York City,” said Clapp. “They are the unsung heroes of health care. They are available and open long hours and people can walk right in. They are trusted assets for the community.”

The program started with a pilot in 2017 that included three pharmacies and grew to 10 by 2018. Officials said the program has distributed more than $80,000 in Health Bucks to over 850 participants since it first launched.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Timothy Cawley, president Con Ed: Nearly 250,000 lost power during Manhattan blackout
Immigrant communities around New York and across the nation Feds offer few details on immigration raids
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) Don't cooperate with ICE: NYC council speaker
People sit outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Scenes from Saturday's power outage in Manhattan
New York City prepares for a ticker-tape parade Ticker-tape parade for Women's World Cup champions