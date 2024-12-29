Giants legend Eli Manning named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants former quarterback Eli Manning is honored at halftime of the game between Atlanta Falcons and the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is one step closer to Canton in his first year of eligibility.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Manning is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists for enshrinement next year. The Hall of Fame’s selection committee will consider each former player’s resume before Super Bowl LIX. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled on Feb. 6 during the “NFL Honors” broadcast at 9 p.m. ET. Only five of the 15 will be elected.

Manning spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants from 2004-2019, ranking 11th in NFL history with 57,023 yards (one of 12 quarterbacks ever with 50,000-plus passing yards) and 366 touchdowns.

He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, authoring a pair of upset victories over the New England Patriots — most notably derailing their perfect season in February of 2008 with a last-minute drive headlined by the famous “helmet catch” to David Tyree.

He is one of 13 quarterbacks ever to win multiple Super Bowl titles. Only Tom Brady (five), Patrick Mahomes (three), and Joe Montana (three) have more Super Bowl MVPs than Manning.

2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Moder-Era Finalists

Eric Allen , Cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

Jared Allen , Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson , Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Jahri Evans , Guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Antonio Gates , Tight End – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

Torry Holt , Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Luke Kuechly , Linebacker – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers

Eli Manning , Quarterback – 2004-2019 New York Giants

Steve Smith Sr. , Wide Receiver – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens

Terrell Suggs , Outside Linebacker/Defensive End – 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Fred Taylor , Running Back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

Adam Vinatieri , Kicker – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne , Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Darren Woodson , Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle – 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

