Giants dealing with banged-up offense ahead of pivotal showdown with Eagles | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If the Giants have any hope of winning the NFC ‘Least’ with a losing record, they’ve got to beat the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But they might have to do it without three key members of their offense.

The Giants’ reported that running back Devonta Freeman participated in limited practice due to an ankle sprain, while wide receiver Sterling Shepard was also limited in practice due to ongoing toe and hip issues, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, tight end Kaden Smith is also on limited practice from side effects of the concussion he suffered during the Giants’ Nov. 8 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Somehow, the Giants are still in the thick of the playoff hunt in a four-team NFC East division that apparently nobody wants to win.

Head coach Joe Judge’s Giants have just two wins this season, both of which came against Washington. Yet despite being 2-7, they sit just a game out in the loss column against the first-place Eagles, who have a 3-4-1 record. Washington sits in second at 2-6, while the Dallas Cowboys have an identical record with the Giants.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will look to continue rounding into form and avenging New York’s tough 22-21 loss to Philly in Week 7. In his victory over Washington on Sunday, Jones threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, completing 23 of his 34 passes while avoiding the interception bug that’s been plaguing him all season.

The defensive line, meanwhile, might be salivating a matchup against the Eagles’ offensive line, which has allowed a league-high 32 sacks so far in 2020. Coming off a bye week, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to improve off a putrid Nov. 1 performance against Dallas, in which he threw two touchdowns and two pick-offs while being sacked four times and being held to just 123 yards.

On Tuesday, the Giants looked to bolster the defense by waving cornerback Corey Ballentine and activating guard Will Hernandez following his bout with COVID-19.

In a related note, Giants kicker Graham Gano was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the week after booting three field goals and two extra points against Washington on Nov. 8. Through Week 9, he’s missed just one field goal out of 20 attempts and aced every single extra point try.