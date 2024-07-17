Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Years after serving their country, American veterans are suffering in silence from the aftereffects of blast overpressure — brain injuries resulting from prolonged exposures to firearm discharges and other explosions on the battlefield, according to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

With more becoming known about the damaging impact of blast overpressure — including conditions from anxiety and depression to mental health disorders and dementia — Gillibrand is introducing in the U.S. Senate the Overpressure Safety Act to help veterans suffering from such maladies receive the care they need.

On Wednesday, Gillibrand announced the legislation during a visit to Wounded Warrior Project headquarters, located at 370 7th Ave. She stood alongside veterans and argued that soldiers firing weapons have left many service members with invisible wounds akin to repeated concussions, not unlike athletes.

“What we’ve learned about these traumatic brain injuries is that they’re caused by the blast from a lot of weapons we use in both combat and in training. But even though we know this, service members continue to train with these weapons, and that’s what today’s legislation is about,” Gillibrand said. “This challenge is not dissimilar to what we read about football players, soccer players, people in other industries where brain damage is constant. It’s the same type of disease to the brain, the same type of symptoms.”

Data released from Gillibrand’s office shows that about a dozen Navy Seals who have died by suicide over the last decade also suffered from blast injuries. The bill, according to supporters, would increase veterans’ access to the medical care they need to improve their overall health.

“It provides greater access to specialized care for those whose brain health is impacted by blasts. And last but not least, it provides protection from retaliation. When a service member says hey, I was impacted in a certain way I need help,” Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services James Hendon said. “These are innovations that are significant as far as what it does for the men and women who wear the uniform and who wore the uniform.”

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, who also serves as chair to the Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, backed the legislation proposal because she too knows the importance of protecting those who dedicate their lives in service of their country.

Scarcella-Spanton, the wife of a veteran previously stationed in Afghanistan, states that this issue is close to her heart.

“My husband did two tours in Afghanistan. In the infantry, he was a machine gunner. This issue is incredibly important to veterans across the entire country, and especially here in New York City. It’s critically important that we study how these blasts will affect these veterans down the line, how it affects their service, will they have to get out early. We don’t really have any idea yet. And I think that this is a really amazing step in the right direction,” Scarcella-Spanton said.