Giuliani and other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan 6 attack
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, during an appearance on the John Catsimatidis radio show in New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2021.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.
The House of Representatives committee demanded the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for depositions on Feb. 8.