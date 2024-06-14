Glizzy’s NYC, a hot dog restaurant, joins the lineup at Market 57

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

What was originally born out of an internet trend soon turned into a passion of blending culinary elements from a variety of cultures to the classic snack. Glizzy’s NYC, a specialty hot dog counter concept, joins Market 57 this Saturday, June 15.

In 2022, three friends, Johnny Huynh, Rachel Jiang and Nikki Yam came together to give New York City a familiar food favorite, the hot dog, a twist. The intent was to offer a reimagined staple available late at night, representative of New York City culture.

“We were immediately attracted to the bustling and lively energy at Market 57 and knew it would be the perfect fit for Glizzy’s,” said in a written statement Johny Hyunh, co-founder of Glizzy’s NYC.

The menu will feature 10 signature hot dogs like the “Jamaican style ‘Sean Paul’ made with jerk smoked brisket, coleslaw, and Mike’s Hot Honey sauce; a Texas-style smoked brisket chili ‘Houston, We Got A Problem’ made with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped fried onions,” as stated in a press release.

A hot dog inspired by Korean cuisine which includes familiar flavors like kimchi and Korean BBQ sauce will also be available.

Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to customize their hot dog with their “build-your-own dog” option which includes more than two dozen toppings to choose from.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to join the diverse and talented company at the Market and share our signature hot dogs with the community of families, foodies, and tourists alike,” Hynh added.

According to the market’s website, “Market 57 is a new dining destination on the Hudson River, committed to celebrating New York’s Local, independent food culture.” As a platform committed to support local culinary talent with a focus on women and BIPOC-owned restaurants and chefs has made the partnership a perfect match.

Market 57 is located on 15th Street and the West Side Highway in Hudson River Park, between Little Island and Chelsea Piers, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.