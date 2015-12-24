Greenpoint, Brooklyn death investigation: Man declared dead after found half-submerged in East River

The man was found on the shoreline running along WNYC Transmitter Park

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was discovered unconscious and partially submerged in the East River in Greenpoint.

Paramedics responding to a call about the unconscious man about 10:40 a.m. Thursday declared him dead at the scene, the police said.

The NYPD has not ruled if the death is suspicious. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The man has not been identified. Police did not have a description.

Police say the man was found halfway in the river and on the rocks of the shoreline that runs along Brooklyn’s WNYC Transmitter Park between Kent Street and Greenpoint Avenue.