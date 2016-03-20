Gregory Alfred arrested in Sayreville, New Jersey, as American-flag wearing Brooklyn slashing suspect, police say

Police arrested Gregory Alfred, 25, who is accused of slashing a woman on March 10.

The 25-year-old man accused of slashing a woman in the neck in Brooklyn earlier this month was taken into custody in New Jersey, police said.

Gregory Alfred is accused of covering his face with an American flag bandana and slashing a 53-year-old woman as she walked down Beverly Road, between Argyle and Rugby roads, on March 10.

Alfred attacked at about 9:45 a.m., but quickly fled. He was picked just one day after police identified him and circulated his photo.

He was taken into custody by police in Sayreville, New Jersey. It was not immediately clear what sparked the arrest.

“CAUGHT!!!! We can all rest easy,” the 70th Precinct tweeted out on Sunday. “Gregory Alfred was apprehended for Beverly Rd slashing thanks to gr8 work by us and YOU.”

The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Charges for Alfred and attorney information was not immediately available.