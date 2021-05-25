Grubhub launches new initiative to provide grants to help New York City restaurants reopen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A popular food delivery app is making sure New York’s restaurants can reopen and kick-start their businesses.

Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund announced the Restaurant Stronger Program, the latest phase in their commitment to supporting restaurants. This new initiative aims to provide $5,000 grants to eligible independent restaurants in an effort to help them reopen their doors with support for staff hiring and training, implementing COIVD regulations and purchasing inventory.

“As we start to see the country open up after more than a year of uncertainty, we’re focused on supporting our restaurant partners as they are welcomed back into their communities in full,” said Kevin Kearns, senior vice president of restaurants at Grubhub. “However, we know that reopening comes with its own expenses, so it’s important for us to come together with the Restaurant Strong Fund again to help lift up the industry in this next, and hopefully final, phase of returning to our new normal post-pandemic.”

The program will be supported by a $2 million donation from the Grubhub Community Relief Fund (GCRF), which was created by Grubhub to support charitable organizations that have been helping restaurants, delivery drivers, and those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The second phase of the program follows the Winterization Grants launched late last year from a $2 million donation that funded grants to nearly 200 independent restaurants.

“Over the last 14 months, the support that Grubhub has given to the restaurant community has been extraordinary,” said Greg Hill, Founder of The Greg Hill Foundation. “They have ensured that the Restaurant Strong Fund was able to provide millions of dollars in grants to restaurants and their employees to help them survive. This next step will help the industry with what is hopefully a final step toward getting back to their normal.”

From now through June 5, the Restaurant Strong Fund will accept grant applications from all restaurants with five or fewer locations in New York City, as well as in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, the Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay area. Grants will be distributed to the restaurants by June 11.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit www.restaurantstrong.org/restaurantstronger.