Hangover pizza, cinnapie and more new brunch items coming to Emmy Squared in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Brunch lovers rejoice! The popular eatery Emmy Squared is adding brunch offerings to its menu.

Starting Sept. 25, brunch will be available at all Emmy Squared locations, including their spots in Williamsburg, the East Village and the Upper East Side, on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m. for dine-in only.

The new brunch menu will feature new additions such as the Cinnapie, a warm cinnamon pie topped with blackberry jam and cream cheese icing drizzle served in a cast-iron skillet, and The Breakfast Burger, a single grass-fed beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, bacon, Emmy sauce, and a fried egg served on a pretzel bun. Another menu highlight is the Hangover Pizza, which is Emmy’s trademarked Detroit-style crust topped with caramelized onions, sausage, bacon, smoked gouda, green onions, and ranch, topped with fried eggs.

Diners can also choose from brunch pitchers of mimosas, bloody marys or the new Peach Sunset Sangria. Regular menu items will still be available during brunch hours.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit emmysquaredpizza.com.