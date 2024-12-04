Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Harlem man was indicted Tuesday for selling a slew of firearms — including rifles — to an undercover cop over the course of 2024, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the NYPD said.

According to Bragg and newly appointed Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, 48-year-old Joseph Moore sold eight guns, with what officials describe as an assault weapon, over a six-month period. The illegal transactions allegedly took place between April and October 2024 and were worth about $8,000.

“As alleged, Joseph Moore purposely sold dangerous, illegal firearms to an undercover officer on several occasions,” Bragg said. “The guns Moore allegedly sold had a significant risk of causing harm to fellow Manhattanites, and I am thankful that one of the NYPD’s brave undercover officers was able to prevent the weapons from making it onto our city’s streets. Protecting Manhattan’s communities from gun violence remains my top priority and we will continue using all the tools at our disposal to reduce gun violence.”

Court documents show that the cop would meet Moore outside of his Central Harlem near West 135 Street and Broadway. On May 27, Moore allegedly sold two defaced firearms for approximately $2,000 before again, on October 2, selling the undercover officer four additional firearms for a total of over $3,700. Moore was arrested later that month on Oct. 28 during the execution of a search warrant at his home.

During the raid, cops discovered eight more guns inside the apartment, six of which were loaded, including two assault weapons, an Intratec 9mm lugar caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Palmetto State Armory 300 blackout caliber semi-automatic assault rifle. An unassembled wooden rifle was also recovered along with a 3D printer authorities say could be used to make modifications for the weapons.

“This case highlights the ongoing proliferation of illegal firearms in many neighborhoods that still need our assistance, as well as the daily efforts of the NYPD to prevent these weapons from falling into the hands of criminals,” NYPD Commissioner Tisch said. “Our dedicated officers have successfully removed more than 5,850 illegal guns from the streets of New York City this year. I commend the bravery of our undercover officer in this specific case and express gratitude to our partners at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for their commitment to our shared mission of ensuring public safety.”

Moore was charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, among other charges. He was previously arraigned in Supreme Court on October 29, 2024, in relation to the gun sales and was arraigned today on a superseding indictment.