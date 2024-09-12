Councilmember Bottcher wants to require NYC gun stores to display graphic images as health warning

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

When Councilman Erik Bottcher heard about a federal ruling that affirmed that graphic images on cigarette packaging do not violate the constitution, he had an idea. What if he did the same for guns in New York?

Thursday he took a step toward turning that idea into law. Bottcher introduced a Council bill that would require gun stores to display graphic imagery and written warnings to convey the health dangers of firearm ownership.

“Consumers deserve to be informed about the risks of gun ownership and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Bottcher said. “This is going to save many lives because once we do this in New York City, this is gonna spread across the country.”

The notice would warn that guns increase the risk of suicide, homicide and unintentional deaths. Studies show gun access vastly increases the chance youth suicide. For each 10 percentage-point increase in household gun ownership, the youth suicide rate increased by 26.9%.

For Bottcher, who is open about his mental health struggles and suicidality as a teen, the fight to warn about the risks of gun ownership have a personal dimension.

“There is not a doubt in my mind that if there was a gun in my home, I would’ve shot myself with that gun,” he said about his adolescence.

The bill would require 14 gun stores that are in operation in the city limits to display a graphic image adjacent to a written warning sign. The image, which would be aimed to alarm consumers about the risks of gun violence would be designed by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. An example displayed at the press conference depicted a young child reaching for a handgun in an accessible drawer.

The signage would read the following: “A firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, homicide, death during domestic disputes, and unintentional deaths to children, household members, and others. If you or a loved one is experiencing distress or depression, call the Mobile Crisis Team at 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355) or the National Suicide Hotline at 988.”

Prior to introducing the bill Bottcher gathered City Hall colleagues and gun safety activists such as March for Our Lives cofounder Cameron Kasky, Everytown for Gun Safety, Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, 100 Suits for 100 Men, Giffords and others.

“I strongly support the measure Councilman Botcher is introducing to emphasize with strength and severity to people purchasing these weapons that they must safely store their guns,” Krasky said.

Councilmember Julie Menin, the former commissioner of the Department of Consumer Affairs, said that from a consumer protection angle the bill is in step with the types of warnings that you would see on over-the-counter drugs.

She also referenced Gothamist’s reporting that more New Yorkers are seeking to arm themselves in recent years. Last year the NYPD received 13,369 to possess a handgun or rifle at home — an 80% increase in applications than the department got in 2022, and nearly triple the applications it got in 2019.

“This is smart common sense legislation that can have an impact,” Councilmember Sandy Nurse said.