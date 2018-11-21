Quantcast
Hawk mistaken for burglar recovering after Queens apartment crash

Lisa L. Colangelo
November 21, 2018
The male hawk is on the mend after flying through a residential window.

A young hawk mistaken for a burglar when he broke through the window of a Forest Hills apartment is on the mend.

The male juvenile red-tailed hawk suffered head trauma when he crashed through the window on Tuesday but is still able to fly, said wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath.

“He only needs a few days and then we can release him,” said Horvath, a city firefighter who runs the nonprofit Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation. “It’s a miracle he didn’t get sliced up.”

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded after receiving a call about a possible burglar, according to a post on Twitter by NYPD Queens North. The stunned bird was in the apartment surrounded by shattered glass.

Horvath picked up the hawk, and it is recovering on Long Island. He may be released in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“He’s a young bird, so he doesn’t have a territory yet,” Horvath said. “He could be released anywhere.”

