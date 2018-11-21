Hawk mistaken for burglar recovering after Queens apartment crash

The male hawk is on the mend after flying through a residential window.

A young hawk mistaken for a burglar when he broke through the window of a Forest Hills apartment is on the mend.

The male juvenile red-tailed hawk suffered head trauma when he crashed through the window on Tuesday but is still able to fly, said wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath.

“He only needs a few days and then we can release him,” said Horvath, a city firefighter who runs the nonprofit Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation. “It’s a miracle he didn’t get sliced up.”

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded after receiving a call about a possible burglar, according to a post on Twitter by NYPD Queens North. The stunned bird was in the apartment surrounded by shattered glass.

Not your “USUAL SUSPECT” (Burglar apprehended 🦅 ) After responding to a call of a possible burglar hawk-eyed @NYPD112Pct cops took our feathered friend into custody. Hawk was safely removed by animal handlers and will be well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/nA5ijb0Qva — NYPD Queens North (@NYPDQueensNorth) November 21, 2018

Horvath picked up the hawk, and it is recovering on Long Island. He may be released in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“He’s a young bird, so he doesn’t have a territory yet,” Horvath said. “He could be released anywhere.”