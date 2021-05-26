Health Department to kick off mosquito season by spraying marshlands in the outer boroughs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s that time of year again!

The City’s Health Department is readying its mosquito spraying helicopter for the first round of aerial larviciding treatment to marshes and wetlands in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. The spraying will take place Tuesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, in nonresidential areas. In case of bad weather, spraying will be delayed until from Friday, June 4 and Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 8, 2021 during the same hours.

“As New Yorkers begin enjoying the summer weather, the Health Department is working to ensure that everyone stays safe from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “Aerial larviciding is the best tool we have to safely and effectively prevent mosquitos from spreading disease.”

For the spraying, the Health Department will use environmentally friendly larvicides to kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults. VectoBac® GS contains naturally occurring bacteria and will be used for this application.

The following areas will be sprayed for mosquitoes in this first round:

Staten Island

Goethals North: Marsh areas bounded by South Avenue to the east; former North Shore Railroad to the north; Arthur Kill Channel to the west; and Staten Island Expressway to the south.

Corporate Park North: Marsh areas bound by Graham Avenue and Felton Street to the east; Goethals Road North to the north; Gulf Avenue to the west; and Teleport Drive and Edward Curry Avenue to the south.

Fairview Park: Marsh areas bounded by Veterans Road W to the east; Englewood Avenue to the north; Arthur Kill Road to the west; and Bricktown Way, Veterans Road W to the south.

Saw Mill Marsh North: Marsh areas bounded by Chelsea Road to the east; River Road to the north; Arthur Kill Channel to the west; and Sawmill Creek to the south.

Saw Mill Marsh: Marsh areas bounded by South Avenue to the east; Edward Curry Avenue, Chelsea Road and River Road to the north; Pralls River to the west; Meredith Avenue, Chelsea Road and South Avenue to the south.

Corporate Park: Marsh areas bounded by south Avenue to the east and south; Edward Curry Avenue to the north; and Chelsea Road and Bloomfield Avenue to the west.

Chelsea East: Marsh areas bounded by Victory Boulevard to the east; South Avenue and Travis Avenue to the north; Chelsea Road to the west; and Meredith Avenue to the south.

Chelsea: Marsh areas bounded by Victory Boulevard to the east; Meredith Avenue, Chelsea Road, South Avenue, and Travis Avenue to the north; Arthur Kill Channel to the west; and Wild Avenue and Victory Boulevard to the south.

Fresh Kills: Marsh areas bounded by Richmond Avenue to the east; Main Creek to the north; West Shore Expressway to the west; and Arthur Kill Road to the south.

La Tourette: Marsh areas bounded by Richmond Hill Road to the east; Forest Hill Road to the north; Richmond Avenue to the west; and Arthur Kill Road to the south.

Port Mobile: Marsh and wetland areas bounded by Arthur Kill Road to the east; Arthur Kill Channel to the north and the west; and Outerbridge Crossing to the south.

Wolfes Pond Park: Marsh areas bounded by Luten Avenue, Cornelia Avenue and Chisholm Street to the east; Staten Island Railway to the north; Holton Avenue to the west; and Boardwalk Avenue to the south.

Blue Heron Park: Marsh areas bounded by Barclay Avenue to the east; Amboy Road to the north; Arbutus Avenue to the west; and Hylan Boulevard to the south.

South Beach: Marsh areas bounded by Quintard Street and Sand Lane to the east; Mason Avenue to the north; Seaview Avenue to the west; and Father Capodanno Boulevard to the south.

Old Town: Marsh areas bounded by Naughton Avenue and Seaview Avenue to the east; Zoe Street to the north; Stobe Avenue, Rowan Avenue and Graham Boulevard to the west; and, Father Capodanno Boulevard to the south.

Brooklyn

Marine Park: Marsh areas bounded by Flatbush Avenue to the east; Avenue U to the north; Gerritsen Avenue to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south.

Fresh Creek: Marsh areas bounded by Louisiana Avenue to the east; Stanley Avenue to the north; East 108th Street to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south.

Queens

Alley Creek: Marsh areas inside Alley Pond Park – areas bounded by Douglaston Parkway and 240th Street to the east; Northern Boulevard to the north; Cross Island Parkway and East Hampton Boulevard to the west; and Grand Central Parkway to the south.

Abandoned Flushing Airport: Marsh areas bounded by Whitestone Expressway to the east; 20th Avenue to the north; 130th Avenue and Ulmer Street to the west; and Ulmer Street and 28th Street to the south.

Dubos Point and Edgemere Park: Marsh areas bounded by Norton Basin to the east; Mott Point to the north; Grass Hassock Channel to the west; and Beach 65th Street, De Costa Avenue and Almeda Avenue to the south.

Brookville Park: Marsh areas bounded by Huxley Street to the east; 149th Avenue (to 225th Street), 148th Avenue (to 230th Street) and 147th Avenue (to 235th Street) to the north; 150th Road to the west; and Rockaway Boulevard to the south.

Kissena Park: Marsh areas bounded by 164th Street to the east; Oak Avenue and Rose Avenue to the north; and Kissena Boulevard to the west; and Booth Memorial Avenue to the south.

The Bronx

Pelham Bay North: Marsh areas bounded by Amtrak Railroad to the east; New England Thruway to the north; and the Hutchinson River to the west and south.

Pelham Bay South: Marsh areas bounded by Pelham Bay Parkway and Hutchinson River to the south and east; and Erskine Place to the north and west.

The city’s Health Department monitors mosquitoes that carryWest Nile Virus and to date, no human cases have been reported this season. Mosquitoes will breed in warm weather in any still water that has been standing for more than 5 days.

The Health Department is reminding New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water and are encouraging city residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.