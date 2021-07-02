Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Individuals experiencing homelessness who have been taking temporary shelter at a hotel on East 40th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue were scheduled to be removed from the premises Friday morning, July 2, but some refused to go.

The mood outside the three-star Four Points by Sheraton hotel was one of bitter defeat as unhoused men lugged rucksacks and towed suitcases onto the sidewalk, where a school bus waited to transport them to congregate shelters. The rear of the vehicle swiftly became jam-packed with garbage bags and duffle bags as the belongings were haphazardly heaved into the bus.

The removal comes after the shelter residents spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic inside the hotel — one of five locations in Hell’s Kitchen being emptied as the city closes its temporary hotel housing program.

During the dawn of the novel coronavirus, many rough sleepers were temporarily housed inside unused and vacated hotels, which created a rift in the community. Now that virus infection rates are at an all-time low and tourism is once again returning to the Big Apple, hotels plan to once again house city visitors. However, some shelter residents say they’re being moved to the city outskirts, taking them far from work and their support systems, while also putting them at risk to the COVID-19 variants.

Some 25 shelter residents of Four Points by Sheraton are locking themselves in their rooms and refusing to be moved again, according to a source close to the individuals.

“I am locking myself in, I have squatters’ rights. I can’t come out or they will try to force me out,” Anthony Campbell told amNewYork Metro via phone.

Being locked in, Campbell said he is afraid, alone, and at a loss as to what to do next. The hotels provided Campbell and others a sense of stable security, much like transitional housing; however, now that it is all being swept away in a tidal wave of removals, Campbell feels like he is caught in the undertow.

“I also tried to reach out to some of my comrades that decided to protest with me, but I am getting no response,” Campbell explained. “Maybe I’m alone at this, but in order to fight homelessness someone has to take a stand.”

Many of those being moved alleges that the city had well over 16 months to help them find permanent, if not transitional, housing but instead, they say they’re being placed on the back burner of recovery.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Mayor’s office and the Department of Social Services-Department of Homeless Services for comment.