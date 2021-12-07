Quantcast
Eat & Drink

H&H Bagels opens up brand new location at Moynihan Train Hall

By Vildana Khamidullina
Photo via Getty Images

The Big Apple is famous for various things and one of them is the classic breakfast choice, bagels! 

Established in 1972, H&H Bagels opened a new location in the Moynihan Train Hall of Penn Station. Located at 421 8th Avenue, this is a new area for H&H Bagels. The bagel shop already has existing locations at the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport. 

As they always did, consumers will be able to customize bagels of their choice however they want, from the classiest bacon egg and cheese up to a smoked salmon sandwich. In addition to local delivery, nationwide shipping and catering options are also available.

For more info, visit https://www.hhbagels.com/

