Hillary Clinton to give Medgar Evers College commencement speech at Barclays Center

Hillary Clinton will give the commencement address to Medgar Evers College graduates in June, the university announced Friday.

Fresh off an appearance at the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center, the former secretary of state and 2016 presidential hopeful will speak at the college’s June 8 graduation ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Medgar Evers College President Rudolph F. Crew said the staff, graduates and their families were “eager” for Clinton to share the “wisdom gained during her remarkable journey.”

“We are absolutely delighted and honored that Secretary Clinton will grace our stage at our 46th commencement,” said Crew. “She has had an outstanding career as a public servant, breaker of barriers, and champion of many good causes.”

About 1,500 graduates and over 5,000 guests are expected at Barclays Center during the college’s morning program.

Clinton, who made a presidential campaign stop at the college in 2016, will also be presented with an honorary doctorate during the ceremony.

Clinton has kept a relatively low profile since losing the election.

During an appearance at the Women in the World Summit on Thursday, Clinton said she believes misogyny played a role in her loss to President Donald Trump.

“Certainly, misogyny played a role. And that just has to be admitted,” she told an audience of about 3,000 people in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Although Clinton said she has no intention of another run for public office, she is writing a book that, in part, delves into what derailed her attempt to become America’s first woman president.

With Reuters