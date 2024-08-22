Immerse yourself in the supernatural at The Spirits’ Speakeasy this fall

The Spirits’ Speakeasy will have you believing in the supernatural.

Fully immerse yourself into the supernatural this fall in a new one-of-a-kind show.

Starting this September, Broadway Murder Mysteries will premiere “The Spirits’ Speakeasy,” a new immersive experience that features a cast of genuine mediums, magicians, and mentalists while also weaving in live music and séances. The show will take place the NYC speakeasy Sincerely, Ophelia, located at 221 2nd Ave Suite B.

At the start of The Spirits’ Speakeasy, guests are summoned through a secret speakeasy door as a personal guest of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. During the show, a medium named Margery (played by Krystyn Lambert) faces her ultimate challenge: convincing Harry Houdini (played by Patrick Terry) that her connection to the world beyond is genuine through a series of supernatural tests.

During the show, guests will experience close-up magic and intimate access to one of the three séances while enjoying a curated selection of period-specific cocktails.

“The Spirits’ Speakeasy has been an incredible collaboration between some of the best minds in the magic, nightlife, and immersive theater business. Set in a time when the world was grieving tremendous losses from war and the influenza pandemic of 1918, the echoes of the past are hauntingly familiar today,” said Monica Hammond, founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries and Co-Creator, Writer, and Producer of The Spirits’ Speakeasy. “Based on the true story of Houdini and Margery’s rivalry during the height of the spiritualist movement, we’re melding the past and present into an unbelievable evening of connection to both the living and the dead. This experience is designed for theater, magic and nightlife fans who love spooky season and want a truly exceptional night out with the best talent that NYC has to offer.”

The show plays Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 3, with options for Roaming Room Tickets, Reserved Seating, and VIP packages. VIP table and event buy-outs are available upon request. The running time is 120 minutes, no intermission.

Tickets are now available on thespiritsspeakeasy.com.