Inwood shooting leaves three men injured, one critically

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for a shooter who injured three men in an Inwood shooting on Friday night.

According to ABC-7, at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 the shooter approached three men, aged 38, 31 and 29, at 120 Sherman Avenue. The suspect then was seen shooting into the vestibule at the three victims. The suspect then fled the scene heading northbound on Sherman Avenue.

All three victims were taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment. The 38-year-old man was shot in the head and remains in critical condition. The 31-year-old victim was grazed on his head while the 29-year-old was shot in his arm, and both men are expected to survive these injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.