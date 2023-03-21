Islanders roll over Leafs 7-2 despite losing Brock Nelson to injury

EAST MEADOW — Even when they’re served an extra heaping of adversity, the New York Islanders find a way. And they did so in style on Tuesday night.

Despite losing 30-goal-scorer Brock Nelson to an apparent upper-body injury in the first period, the Islanders tied a season-high for goals with a 7-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena behind a pair of goals from Cal Clutterbuck, who was playing in just his fifth game back from a lengthy stint on injured reserve that kept him out for nearly two months.

The victory extended the Islanders’ (37-27-8, 82 points) lead for the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference to three points after the Florida Panthers (79 points) lost to the Philadelphia Flyers earlier on Thursday night. Florida still has one game in hand on the Islanders. It also puts them at 10 games over .500 for the first time this season.

After yielding the opening goal of the night, the Islanders outscored Toronto 7-1 in the final two periods, though netminder Ilya Sorokin deserves plenty of credit for keeping his side in it long enough to find the necessary gear to pull away. The star goalie made 23 saves on the night, including two highlight-reel-worthy stops that helped provide a missing spark for his side.

A failed clear from behind the net from Scott Mayfield ultimately wound up in the back of the Islanders’ net when a shot from Timothy Liljegren at the left point deflected off Sam Lafferty in front — who was jockeying with Mayfield — before it popped over Sorokin and rolled over the goal line 11:01 into the game.

Toronto very well should have made it 2-0 two minutes when defenseman Erik Gustafsson was found down low wide-open at the right post with Sorokin at the top of his crease on the opposite side. Gustafsson made good enough contact with the one-timer to send it toward the gaping net, but Sorokin lunged with the paddle and somehow kept it out to add another super-human save to his growing gallery.

The Islanders lost Nelson with 1:12 to go in the first when he was hit from behind into the boards by Noel Acciari — a boarding penalty that went uncalled. The referees did, however, call a trip on New York defenseman Alex Romanov for tripping Mitch Marner.

Toronto’s man advantage didn’t last long, though, as Auston Matthews was called for a hook on Zach Parise while he broke out of the Islanders’ zone shorthanded with 4.9 seconds to go in the frame.

With 4-on-4 play carrying into the second, the Islanders drew even when Mayfield circled the Toronto net and found an open Parise for an easy finish 28 seconds in. It was the veteran winger’s third goal in as many games.

Lafferty gave the Islanders a power-play opportunity four minutes later, but the Leafs had the best chance of the two minutes when David Kampf poked a wobbling puck from the feet of Noah Dobson at the Toronto blue line and had only Sorokin in front of him. The New York goalie once again came up big staying with Kampf as he attempted to deke to his backhand at Sorokin’s right post.

Despite the Maple Leafs largely dominating the second period, it was the Islanders who found a pair late in the frame.

Hudson Fasching pounced on a whiffed turnover by Liljegren on the right wing of the Toronto zone and sniped a wrister through a Parise screen and into the top-left corner of Ilya Samsonov’s goal with 6:10 to go in the frame. Clutterbuck made it 3-1 with 2:34 left in the period when, from between the dots, he deflected a Ryan Pulock point shot over the Toronto goalie for his first goal since Jan. 5 — a wait exacerbated by a lengthy IR stint.

Marner brought the Leafs back within one 3:29 into the third period when his one-timer beat the arm of Sorokin, who couldn’t get back to his right post in time.

Clutterbuck came up with an immediate answer — just 44 seconds later — when he picked off a pass at the Islanders’ blue line, went in alone on Samsonov, and sent a perfectly-placed wrister over the blocker side and in.

Simon Holmstrom got in on the fun at the 10-minute mark when he jammed home a loose puck amidst a scrum in front before Noah Dobson slotted home a long-range empty-netter for the Islanders’ sixth. Anders Lee picked up his fifth goal in his last eight games with a deflection off a Dobson shot with 3:14 to go in the game.

