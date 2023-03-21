Brock Nelson injury: Islanders C leaves Thursday’s game vs. Maple Leafs with apparent upper-body injury

ELMONT — New York Islanders star center Brock Nelson suffered an apparent upper-body injury when he was hit from behind into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs winger Noel Acciari during Thursday night’s game at UBS Arena.

Nelson was at the left inboards of the Maple Leafs’ zone when Acciari drove him into the boards, forcing his head and face into the glass. He stayed on the ice momentarily before skating off under his own power and heading down the tunnel to the team dressing room with 1:12 to go in the first period.

He would not return nor would the Islanders provide an update after their 7-2 victory.

“It was just one of those plays unfortunately where it’s a bad result,” Anders Lee said. “He got roughed up a little bit, but I know he’ll be fine. We’ve got a few days here for him to get back and ready, but when you drop a talent like that, the rest of the team’s got to really take a step up the rest of the way.”

The 31-year-old is in the midst of another impressive season with 30 goals in 71 games. It’s his second straight 30-goal season after posting a career-best 37 last season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau took over for Nelson centering the second line between Pierre Engvall and Kyle Palmieri.

