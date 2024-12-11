Murder in the Bronx: Two arrested for brutally beating man dead in dispute over woman

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives have cuffed two suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a man earlier this year following a dispute over a woman, the NYPD announced Tuesday.

According to police sources, officers from the 43rd Precinct entered an apartment inside the NYCHA Clason Point Garden houses located at 1975 Lafayette Ave. on May 5.

Officers found resident 37-year-old Ramon Luna dead, sitting upright next to a bed; his face had been mangled with serious lacerations. Police said he also suffered a puncture wound to the back of the head.

Responding EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy and discovered that Luna had also been beaten so badly that he had broken ribs. However, officials believe the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma impacts to his head, face, and body.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny reported that the deadly incident unfolded when two individuals — a male and female — broke into the second-floor bedroom and began to attack Luna’s girlfriend with their bare fists and a cane.

Police sources identified one of those individuals as 40-year-old Rafael Ortiz, who was arrested earlier this month. Detectives, meanwhile, nabbed a female suspect on Dec. 9; police did not have immediate information regarding the female perpetrator.

Cops believe that one of the two victims alleged that a woman had given Ortiz oral sex, which set him and the female perpetrator on the road to murder.

“Bitches be disrespecting my man,” the female perpetrator allegedly stated as they launched the attack.

During the onslaught, police say Ortiz allegedly took Luna upstairs and viciously beat him, while the female perpetrator cut Luna’s girlfriend’s hair with a pair of scissors.

A friend of Luna’s later arrived at the residence, found him dead and dialed 911, cops reported.