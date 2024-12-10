MIDTOWN ASSASSIN | Second-degree murder charges await mysterious suspect Luigi Mangione in New York

Mangione charged with second degree murder, multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and forgery.

Luigi Mangione, the alleged Midtown assassin who shot United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson dead outside a hotel last week, will face second-degree murder and criminal charges once he returns to New York, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sought out an arrest warrant for Mangione, 26, of Towson, MD, a day after the suspect’s arrest in Altoona, PA.

According to the police warrant, Mangione stayed at an Upper West Side hostel where he used a fake New Jersey ID with the name Mark Rosario. He checked into the hostel on Nov. 24 at 11:20 p.m. and was last seen leaving the neighborhood at 5:34 a.m. on Dec. 4, the same day Thompson was shot and killed.

Police say Mangione was tracked down to a McDonald’s in Altoona on Dec. 9, where he gave police the same fake New Jersey ID. They also found in his possession what looked to be a 3D-printed loaded receiver with a metal slide, a silencer and a written ‘manifesto’ about the crime.

Mangione was arraigned Monday night in Pennsylvania on weapons possession charges, but prosecutors in New York are now seeking his extradition back to the Big Apple for arrest and prosecution on charges of second-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The timetable for his extradition could be set at an extradition hearing in Altoona set to take place Tuesday afternoon. amNewYork Metro will provide updates later as we receive them.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Social media has been scrambling to piece together who the alleged assassin is since his arrest Monday.

According to a LinkedIn profile matching the suspect’s name and picture, Mangione attended Gilman School, an all-boys school in Maryland, where he graduated as valedictorian in 2016.

He then attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering for computer and information science in a combined four years.

According to his job profile, Mangione has been a data engineer for TrueCar Inc., a California-based tech company, since 2020.

Mangione often posted on X (formerly Twitter) critiquing conversations around mental illness, agronomics, immigration and technology.

He has family connections to a prominent Maryland clan known for their involvement in various industries, including real estate and healthcare.

His connections span various locales, including a previously reported stay in Honolulu. He has a history of volunteering, including a stint at Lorien Health Systems, a Maryland-based assisted living facility.

Friends revealed to People magazine that he had become increasingly withdrawn over the summer and they had heard from him less. He had previously undergone surgery in 2023 to correct a misaligned spine and had been candid about the physical limitations his condition imposed on his personal life.

The charges against Mangione shocked those who knew him. They claimed he had a positive demeanor and no prior criminal history.

Yet law enforcement agents say Mangione is allegedly the shooter responsible for killing Thompson shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 4. The stunning execution raised myriad questions about the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the motivations behind Mangione’s alleged actions.

Thompson’s assassin allegedly used a silencer, and shell casings recovered at the scene were found to have the words “Deny,” “Defend,” and “Depose” written on them in marker — indications that the murder was well-planned and targeted against the victim.