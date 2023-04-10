Playoff Seeding Update for Rangers ahead of final week of 2022-23 NHL regular season

There are still plenty of reasons for the New York Rangers to focus on winning their final two games of the regular season this week. The top two seeds in the Metro division are still attainable for the Blueshirts which opens the door to having a key home-ice advantage once the Stanley Cup Playoffs actually start.

New York trails Carolina by just three points at the top of the Metro and are just two behind New Jersey for the second spot.

For New York to gain home-ice advantage whether that be as the division’s top seed, or the second-best seed, they’ll need some help along the way.

Here are the scenarios needed for the Rangers to improve their current standings as we enter the final week of the 2022-23 regular season.

For Rangers to earn Top Seed:

New York Rangers win out

New Jersey Devils lose out

Carolina Hurricanes lose out.

Arguably the hardest of the two scenarios, there is still a path for the Rangers to secure the division’s top seed, but it would require both New Jersey losing their last two games, and Carolina losing their last three. While we’ll get to the Devils’ upcoming schedule in a little bit, the Senators, Red Wings, and Panthers. All but Florida have been eliminated from playoff contention and have nothing to lose – but it’s still considered a long shot for the Rangers to get the necessary help needed.

If New York were to get lucky though and Carolina loses their next two, a desperate Panthers squad trying to get into the playoffs could provide the Blueshirts a glimmer of hope of a first-round matchup down south, or across the Island.

For Rangers to earn Second seed:

New York Rangers win out

New Jersey Devils lose out

This scenario is far more attainable, albeit still unlikely. The Devils won the season series against the Rangers this season and have more regulation wins. Therefore, simply tying New Jersey in points won’t be enough for the Blueshirts to secure home ice in the first round of the playoffs.

New Jersey takes on Buffalo (who the Rangers play Monday) and the Washington Capitals. Buffalo just beat Carolina so it isn’t too far-fetched that they pull a victory off in Jersey. And with the future of Washington’s top players in question, there’s no guarantee that the Capitals wouldn’t be extremely motivated to end the year on a high note.

Never say never with this scenario.

For Rangers to be locked into Third Seed:

New Jersey Devils win 1/2 games remaining

or

New York Rangers lose 1/2 games remaining

It’s quite simple for New York – win the next two games, and they’ll put themselves in a position to potentially get help and improve their seeding. Any slip-up over the next week will have them starting the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road either in New Jersey or Carolina. While New York has shown to be a team that can consistently win on the road, New Jersey and Carolina both are franchises with significant home-ice advantages that would make it very difficult to steal games in. A win by the Devils in any of their last two games would also do the trick as well.

The Blueshirts have plenty of talent on their roster to be a tough matchup for any opponent going into the playoffs next week. And while staying healthy will be the ultimate goal over the next week, trying to improve their standings will also be on the mind of the entire franchise.

