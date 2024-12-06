Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
New York Rangers

Rangers finally secure Igor Shesterkin with historic 8-year, $92 million deal

By Posted on
Igor Shesterkin Rangers
Dec 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Igor Shesterkin needed just a few more sheckles to commit his long-term future to the New York Rangers, after all. 

The superstar goalie agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension on Friday, which will kick in next year and pay him a record $11.5 million per season — the most expensive annual value on a contract for a goaltender.

Speculation had been swirling around Shesterkin’s future with the Blueshirts after he turned down an eight-year, $88 million contract shortly before the 2024-25 season started. It fueled rumors that the former Vezina Trophy winner could be traded this season, with the franchise facing the sudden and very real threat of him walking in free agency next offseason. 

While this season still presents the prospect of major changes — the team already dealt captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks earlier on Friday — securing Shesterkin for the long haul is one massive to-do checked off general manager Chris Drury’s list of tasks. 

For more on Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

More from New York Rangers

More from around NYC