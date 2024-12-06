Rangers finally secure Igor Shesterkin with historic 8-year, $92 million deal

Dec 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Igor Shesterkin needed just a few more sheckles to commit his long-term future to the New York Rangers, after all.

The superstar goalie agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension on Friday, which will kick in next year and pay him a record $11.5 million per season — the most expensive annual value on a contract for a goaltender.

Speculation had been swirling around Shesterkin’s future with the Blueshirts after he turned down an eight-year, $88 million contract shortly before the 2024-25 season started. It fueled rumors that the former Vezina Trophy winner could be traded this season, with the franchise facing the sudden and very real threat of him walking in free agency next offseason.

While this season still presents the prospect of major changes — the team already dealt captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks earlier on Friday — securing Shesterkin for the long haul is one massive to-do checked off general manager Chris Drury’s list of tasks.

