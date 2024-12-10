MIDTOWN ASSASSIN: Suspect Luigi Mangione fights extradition back to New York, yells while taken into courthouse

Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, PA for an extradition hearing Dec. 10, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Alleged Midtown assassin Luigi Mangione, who is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dead in front of a Hilton hotel last week, appeared in front of a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday for an extradition proceeding, during which he fought against his return to New York.

The 26-year-old Maryland native screamed at reporters as he was whisked into the Blair County Courthouse. There appeared to be a brief struggle that led Mangione to slam face-first into a wall.

“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience,” Mangione appeared to holler as cops wrestled him inside.

During the hearing, Mangione appeared poised to fight the process of being sent back to the Big Apple to face charges including second-degree murder, as outlined in an arrest warrant that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued Monday.

The Pennsylvania court, meanwhile, gave Mangione 14 days to file for writ of habeas corpus, after which a new hearing will be scheduled on whether he can be sent back to New York. The suspect was also denied bail, and will remain at the Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania pending the next hearing.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed to amNewYork Metro that his office will seek a Governor’s warrant to secure Mangion’s extradition back to Manhattan.

This comes less than 24 hours after Mangione appeared in the same courthouse on weapon charges for carrying a 3D printed handgun and suppressor, believed to be the same weapon used in the now infamous slaying of Thompson, as the CEO headed to an investor meeting.

According to CNN, UnitedHealth Group has lost a staggering $45 Billion in market value following the morning assassination after social media saw a deluge of users championing Mangione and sharing stories and documents of the insurance company denying their medical coverage.

New York prosecutors have slapped Mangione with a slew of charges, including murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.